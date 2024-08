European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Zeus Capital Limited as its new Nominated Adviser and Broker, effective immediately. The change comes after Zeus Capital’s recent acquisition of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division. The strategic move is positioned to enhance the company’s advisory and brokerage services.

