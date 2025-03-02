European Lithium Announces Expiry of EUROB Options

European Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:EUR) ) has provided an update.

European Lithium Ltd. has announced the expiry of 223,076,970 quoted options (EUROB Options) to acquire shares in the company, set to expire on 31 March 2025. The options, exercisable at $0.18 each, will cease official quotation on 25 March 2025. This development could impact the company’s liquidity and share price dynamics, as the exercise of these options would result in the issuance of an equivalent number of fully paid ordinary shares. Stakeholders should be aware that if the options are not exercised by the deadline, they will expire, and all associated rights will be forfeited.

More about European Lithium Ltd.

European Lithium Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of lithium, a key component in battery technology, which is crucial for the growing electric vehicle market.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 93,979

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $49.58M

See more data about EUR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.