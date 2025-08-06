European Lithium Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from European Lithium ( (AU:EUR) ) is now available.

European Lithium Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Mykhailo Zhernov. The announcement details the acquisition of 5,000,000 performance rights by the director, which were issued following a resolution at the General Meeting held on August 4, 2025. This change in securities is part of the company’s ongoing adjustments in its governance and may have implications for its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 3,824,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.3M

