EuroPacific Kickstarts Copper Drilling in Portugal

EuroPacific Metals Inc. has launched a significant 2024 drilling program at the Miguel Vacas mine in Portugal, aiming to delineate a shallow open-pit copper resource. With crews already on site and drilling underway since April 6, the company plans to drill at least 1,500 meters to test and expand the extent of the oxidized copper zone suitable for heap leaching operations. The mine is part of a large exploration area known for its base and precious metal potential, and the drilling efforts are set to enhance the understanding of the region’s mineral wealth.

