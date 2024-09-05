Europa Oil & Gas Unveils Corporate Update

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (GB:EOG) has released an update.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC has announced that CEO William Holland will present an updated corporate presentation at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum, taking place at the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel in London. The presentation will provide insights into the company’s exploration, development, and production activities in the UK, Ireland, and West Africa. Interested parties can access the new corporate presentation via the Europa Oil & Gas website.

