Euronav NV, a versatile maritime group, is set to rebrand as CMB.TECH NV on October 1, 2024, reflecting its strategic shift towards fleet diversification and decarbonization with over 160 vessels. While it will continue trading under the ticker CMBT on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE, the Euronav name will be retained for its crude oil tanker and offshore oil segments.

