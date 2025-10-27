Eurofarma’s Phase 3 Trial Completion: A Boost for Flu and Cold Treatment

Eurofarma Laboratorios SA ((BR:EUFA3)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A. recently completed a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Parallel-group, Double-blind, Comparative Trial of the Superiority of Paracetamol 500mg/Fexofenadine 60mg/Phenylephrine 20mg Fixed-dose Combination Versus Placebo in the Symptomatic Treatment of Flu and Cold.’ The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of a fixed-dose combination of paracetamol, fexofenadine, and phenylephrine in treating flu and cold symptoms, highlighting its potential significance in improving symptomatic relief.

The intervention tested was a fixed-dose combination drug comprising paracetamol 500mg, fexofenadine 60mg, and phenylephrine 20mg. This combination is intended to alleviate symptoms associated with the flu and common cold.

The study was designed as a randomized, double-blind, parallel-group trial. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either the experimental drug or a placebo, with both participants and investigators blinded to the assignments. The primary purpose of the study was treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drug’s efficacy in symptom relief.

Key dates for the study include its start on October 5, 2021, and its last update on September 16, 2025. The primary completion date marks the point at which all primary data was collected, while the estimated completion date indicates when all study activities are expected to conclude.

The completion of this study could positively impact Eurofarma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in the flu and cold treatment sector. This update is particularly relevant in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape, where effective symptomatic treatments are highly sought after.

The study is now completed, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

