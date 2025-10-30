Eurocommercial Properties Reports Strong Nine-Month Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eurocommercial Properties NV ( (NL:ECMPA) ) has shared an update.

Eurocommercial Properties NV reported positive nine-month results for 2025, showcasing strong rental growth and retail sales across its markets. The company achieved a 3.6% like-for-like rental growth, with significant contributions from sectors such as health & beauty, fashion, and telecom. Leasing momentum remained robust, with a low vacancy rate of 1.3% and a high rent collection rate of 98%. Financially, the company improved its net loan to value ratio and maintained a strong GRESB sustainability rating. These results underline the success of its remerchandising strategy and reinforce its market position.

More about Eurocommercial Properties NV

Eurocommercial Properties NV is a company operating in the real estate industry, focusing on retail property investments. It manages shopping centers across various markets, emphasizing leasing and tenant cooperation to enhance portfolio performance.

See more data about ECMPA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue