Eurocell plc Executes Share Buyback

Eurocell plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 89,736 of its own shares at a price of 135.00 pence each, resulting in a reduction of the company’s issued share capital and leaving 108,871,964 shares with voting rights. The transaction was executed through the company’s broker, Peel Hunt LLP, on the London Stock Exchange. Following the buyback, Eurocell will have 642,000 shares held in treasury.

