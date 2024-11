Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 19,220 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 182.20p to 184.00p per share. This buyback adjusts the total number of voting rights to 102,337,992, allowing shareholders to reassess their holdings. The move is part of Eurocell’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

