Eurocell Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ).

Eurocell plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 5,451 of its ordinary shares at a price of 123 pence per share. This transaction leaves the company with an issued share capital of 100,292,786 shares and no shares held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ECEL) stock is a Hold with a £138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eurocell stock, see the GB:ECEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ECEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ECEL is a Neutral.

Eurocell’s overall stock score reflects a mix of operational efficiency and challenges in revenue growth and market conditions. The company’s strategic acquisitions and cost management are positive, but technical indicators and a cautious earnings outlook suggest potential risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ECEL stock, click here.

More about Eurocell

Average Trading Volume: 155,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £122.4M

For detailed information about ECEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue