Eurocell Executes Share Buyback Program

Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Eurocell plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 9,902 of its ordinary shares at a price of 155.70 pence per share. This transaction results in the company having no shares held in treasury, with a total issued share capital of 101,150,979 shares, impacting shareholder voting rights and transparency obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ECEL) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eurocell stock, see the GB:ECEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ECEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ECEL is a Outperform.

Eurocell’s stock score reflects strong corporate actions and technical performance, offset by challenges in financial performance and valuation. Key positives include confidence from management through buybacks and stable technical indicators. However, improving revenue growth and managing debt are crucial for a stronger outlook.

More about Eurocell

Eurocell plc operates in the building materials industry, focusing primarily on the manufacture and distribution of PVC-U products. The company is known for its window, door, and roofline products, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 187,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £158.3M

