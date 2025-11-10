Eurocell Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ) is now available.

Eurocell plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback program by purchasing 15,395 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 127.95 pence per share. This transaction, carried out through Berenberg, the company’s broker, results in Eurocell having no shares held in treasury, with the total issued share capital now consisting of 100,119,398 shares. This move impacts the company’s voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their interest in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ECEL) stock is a Hold with a £138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eurocell stock, see the GB:ECEL Stock Forecast page.

GB:ECEL is a Neutral.

Eurocell’s overall stock score reflects a mix of operational efficiency and challenges in revenue growth and market conditions. The company’s strategic acquisitions and cost management are positive, but technical indicators and a cautious earnings outlook suggest potential risks.

More about Eurocell

Average Trading Volume: 148,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £128.2M

