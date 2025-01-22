Eurocell Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Share Capital

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eurocell plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 15,085 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 160 pence per share. This transaction reduces the company’s issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, to 101,650,495 shares, influencing the number of voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under regulatory disclosure rules.

More about Eurocell

YTD Price Performance: -6.43%

Average Trading Volume: 256,552

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £162.7M

See more insights into ECEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.