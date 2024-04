Eureka Urges Rejection of Unfair Aspen Offer

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has urged shareholders to reject an unsolicited takeover bid by Aspen Group Limited, declaring the offer as neither fair nor reasonable. The company’s board unanimously advocates for shareholders to dismiss the offer, underpinned by an Independent Expert’s Report that supports their stance. Eureka has disseminated a Target’s Statement detailing reasons for the recommendation and is keeping investors abreast of developments via their website and ASX announcements.

