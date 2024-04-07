Eureka Group Sees Continued Filetron Investment

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) has been the subject of a new disclosure by Filetron Pty Ltd, revealing further on-market acquisitions of EGH shares, specifically an additional 12,876 shares purchased on April 3, 2024. This follows a series of previous disclosures indicating Filetron’s changing interests as a substantial holder in EGH. The latest notice also corrects previous deficiencies and updates market participants on the current holdings and associations among substantial holders.

