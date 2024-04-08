Eureka Group Forecasts Strong Growth, Rejects Takeover

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited projects a robust 19-21% growth in its FY24 Underlying EBITDA, with anticipated earnings per share of 3.00 cents, outperforming Aspen Group Holdings Limited’s unsolicited takeover bid estimate by 7.1%. The company’s growth is attributed to strong organic performance, successful acquisitions, and recent investments like the Brassall development. Eureka’s Board advises shareholders to reject Aspen’s offer, highlighting the company’s potential as a unique player in Australia’s affordable seniors’ rental market.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.