Eukedos Prepares for 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting with Document Release

Eukedos S.p.A. ( (IT:EUK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eukedos S.p.A. has announced the availability of its financial and governance documents for the year 2024, in preparation for its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on June 30, 2025. These documents, which include the financial statements, sustainability report, and remuneration report, are accessible at the company’s headquarters, on its website, and through an authorized storage mechanism. The company also plans to release audit certifications and reports following the appointment of an audit firm, with a decision expected at a meeting on May 9, 2025.

