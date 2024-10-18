EUDA Health Holdings Sees Asset Growth Amid Deficit

EUDA Health Holdings (EUDA) has released an update.

EUDA Health Holdings reported an increase in total assets to $2.03 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.31 million at the end of 2023, reflecting a solid growth trajectory. However, the company continues to face financial challenges with a shareholders’ deficit of $6.01 million. Revenues from property management services have also grown slightly, reaching $1.91 million in the first half of 2024.

