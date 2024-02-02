Etsy Expands Board, Appoints Marc Steinberg as Director

Etsy (ETSY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Marc Steinberg has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Etsy, Inc. as a Class I director with a term expiring at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, effective February 5, 2024. The Board has expanded to include ten directors in conjunction with his appointment. Steinberg will also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and receive compensation as a non-employee director under Etsy’s amended compensation program. There are no disclosed related party transactions or arrangements concerning his selection, and an indemnification agreement is expected to be entered with him.

