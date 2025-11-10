eToro Announces Q3 2025 Results and $150M Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

eToro ( (ETOR) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, eToro announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 28% increase in net contribution to $215 million and a 76% growth in assets under administration to $20.8 billion. The company also revealed a $150 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy and growth prospects. eToro’s strategic focus on product development and global expansion, particularly in the U.S. through initiatives like Copy Trading, positions it well to capitalize on macroeconomic tailwinds and deliver shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (ETOR) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on eToro stock, see the ETOR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ETOR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ETOR is a Neutral.

eToro’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance, characterized by significant revenue growth and robust cash flow generation. However, the bearish technical indicators and lack of valuation metrics weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the analysis.

More about eToro

eToro Group Ltd. is a trading and investing platform that operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing a range of services including trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking, with a strong emphasis on social investing and innovative product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 930,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.92B

