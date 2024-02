Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) has released an update.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the release of Nitisinone Capsules, a new treatment for hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1), which must be used alongside a diet low in tyrosine and phenylalanine.

For further insights into ETON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.