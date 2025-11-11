Eternity Investment Limited to Boost Blockchain Services with New Consultancy Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eternity Investment Limited ( (HK:0764) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eternity Investment Limited, through its subsidiary Nexora, has entered into a Consultancy Agreement to enhance its blockchain services. The agreement involves granting options to subscribe for 76,390,000 shares, representing a significant portion of the company’s issued shares, to a consultant in exchange for services related to blockchain development and training. The proceeds from the exercise of these options, estimated at HK$76.9 million, will be used to further develop the company’s blockchain services and for general working capital. The grant of options and related transactions are subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming SGM.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0764) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eternity Investment Limited stock, see the HK:0764 Stock Forecast page.

More about Eternity Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 209,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$385.8M

For detailed information about 0764 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

