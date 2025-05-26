Eternity Investment Limited Clarifies Clerical Error in Shareholder Meeting Notice

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Eternity Investment Limited ( (HK:0764) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eternity Investment Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in its Notice of Special General Meeting related to share consolidation. The error pertains to the dates for closing the register of members, which are now correctly stated as from 13 June 2025 to 18 June 2025. This correction ensures that shareholders are accurately informed about the timeline for transferring shares and exercising their voting rights at the upcoming meeting.

More about Eternity Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 374,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$160.4M

