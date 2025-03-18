eSun Holdings Reports Interim Loss Amid Revenue Decline

eSun Holdings ( (HK:0571) ) has issued an update.

eSun Holdings Limited announced its interim results for the six months ended January 31, 2025, reporting a decrease in turnover from HK$493,358,000 in 2024 to HK$355,359,000 in 2025. Despite a reduction in losses compared to the previous year, the company still recorded a loss of HK$41,383,000, attributed to factors such as decreased revenue and increased operating expenses. This financial performance indicates ongoing challenges in the company’s operations, impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

eSun Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the entertainment and media industry. The company focuses on various sectors including film production, distribution, and exhibition, as well as music production and distribution.

