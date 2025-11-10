Essity Executes Share Buyback as Part of Capital Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Essity AB ( ($SE:ESSITY.B) ) is now available.

Essity announced the repurchase of 215,029 Class B shares as part of a SEK 3 billion buyback program initiated in April 2025. This strategic move is financed through cash flow from operations and is intended to be a recurring element of Essity’s capital allocation strategy, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market positioning.

Essity is a global leader in the hygiene and health industry, providing products, solutions, and services used by a billion people worldwide. The company operates in approximately 150 countries with well-known brands such as TENA, Tork, and others. Essity, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of approximately SEK 146 billion in 2024, employing 36,000 people.

YTD Price Performance: -6.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,278,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK184.4B

