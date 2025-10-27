Essity Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Essity AB ( ($SE:ESSITY.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Essity announced the repurchase of 86,370 Class B shares as part of its SEK 3bn buyback program, which is set to continue until the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The buyback is financed through cash flow from operations after dividends, aiming to make share repurchases a regular aspect of Essity’s capital allocation strategy, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Essity AB

Essity is a global leader in the hygiene and health industry, offering a wide range of products, solutions, and services used by a billion people daily. The company operates in approximately 150 countries under renowned brands such as TENA, Tork, and others, with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: -6.82%

Average Trading Volume: 1,290,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK184.4B

