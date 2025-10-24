Essity AB Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Strategic Growth Focus

Essity AB Class B ( (ETTYF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Essity AB Class B presented to its investors.

Essity AB, a global leader in hygiene and health products, operates in approximately 150 countries, offering a range of products under well-known brands such as TENA and Tork. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

In the third quarter of 2025, Essity AB reported a 4.5% decrease in net sales to SEK 34,638 million, with organic sales growth of 0.9%. The company achieved an EBITA of SEK 5,152 million, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions, Essity launched an organizational change and a cost savings program to foster profitable growth.

Key financial highlights include a 0.5 percentage point increase in the EBITA margin to 14.6%, and earnings per share rising to SEK 4.86. The company also reported strong growth in sectors like Incontinence Products Retail and Medical Solutions, although Consumer Tissue faced negative growth in Europe. Essity’s strategic focus on market-tailored innovation, such as the TENA ProSkin Stretch Day & Night product, underscores its commitment to addressing customer needs.

Looking ahead, Essity’s management remains focused on enhancing growth through organizational restructuring and cost-saving measures, aiming for annual savings of approximately SEK 1 billion by the end of 2026. The company is poised to invest these savings into profitable volume growth, maintaining its leadership in the hygiene and health sectors.

