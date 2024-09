Essex Property ( (ESS) ) just unveiled an update.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., the managing partner of Essex Portfolio, L.P., has released a new investor presentation on their website. While this update is shared with the public, it is not considered an official filing under the Securities Exchange Act and won’t be included in future regulatory filings unless explicitly referenced.

For an in-depth examination of ESS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.