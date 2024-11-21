Essentra’s Strategic Share Buyback Moves Forward

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a consistent price of 152 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Following this transaction, Essentra will have 286,901,244 shares in issue, affecting voting rights calculations for shareholders.

