Essentra plc has announced a notable change in its shareholder composition, with FMR LLC increasing its voting rights above the 5% threshold, now holding 5.37% of the company’s voting rights. This shift indicates potential strategic interest from the US-based investment firm, which may influence Essentra’s future direction and performance in the stock market.

