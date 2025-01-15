Essentra plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchases

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Essentra plc, a leading company in its sector, has announced the repurchase of 11,500 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2023. These shares were acquired at a consistent price of 118.8000 GBp and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 286,659,744. This move is part of Essentra’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The cancellation will also adjust the total number of voting rights, which will be used for shareholder notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Essentra

YTD Price Performance: -11.28%

Average Trading Volume: 497,606

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £345.7M

