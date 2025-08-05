Essentra Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Shareholding Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Essentra ( (GB:ESNT) ) has shared an update.

Essentra plc has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in March 2023. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 103.4 GBp each and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is expected to impact the company’s shareholding structure and voting rights, aligning with regulatory requirements and potentially affecting shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ESNT) stock is a Buy with a £245.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Essentra stock, see the GB:ESNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ESNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ESNT is a Neutral.

Essentra’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its improving gross margins and stable balance sheet, despite declining revenue and modest profitability. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with a slight negative bias, and valuation metrics suggest a slightly overvalued stock with a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data limits further insights, while corporate actions like share buybacks indicate management’s confidence in enhancing shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ESNT stock, click here.

More about Essentra

Essentra plc operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of essential components and solutions. The company is known for its diverse range of products, including plastic and fiber components, and serves various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 804,756

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £294.3M

Find detailed analytics on ESNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue