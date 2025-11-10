Essentra Executes Share Buyback and Plans Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Essentra plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 93.20 GBp each, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust the total number of voting rights, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under regulatory rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:ESNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ESNT is a Neutral.

Essentra’s overall stock score is driven by mixed financial performance, with strong gross margins but declining revenue and profitability. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the stock appears overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Essentra

Essentra plc operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on providing essential components and solutions. The company is known for its production of plastic and fiber products, serving a diverse range of markets including automotive, electronics, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 745,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £265.9M

