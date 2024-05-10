Essentra Completes Share Buyback, Plans Cancellation

Essentra plc (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has successfully executed a share buyback on the 9th of May 2024, acquiring 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 186 pence per share, with the intention of cancelling them. This move, part of a buyback programme announced in March 2023, will result in a reduced total of 288,108,244 ordinary shares in issuance, influencing the company’s total voting rights.

