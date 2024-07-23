Essentra Advances Share Buyback with Cancellation Plans

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has informed stakeholders of the recent purchase and subsequent planned cancellation of 11,500 of its own ordinary shares, with all shares bought at a uniform price of 163.2000 GBp. This move, executed on 22 July 2024 through broker Peel Hunt LLP, is part of an ongoing buyback programme initiated in March 2023. Post cancellation, the company’s issued share capital will consist of 287,866,744 ordinary shares, excluding treasury-held shares, which will also define the new total voting rights for shareholders.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.