Essentra Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Essentra plc has announced the buyback of 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 172 GBp per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2023. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will subsequently reduce the number of shares in issue and the total voting rights. This move is part of Essentra’s capital management strategy and reflects its commitment to shareholder value.

