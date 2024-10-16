ESR Group Seeks New Director Amid Compliance Challenge

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Jingsheng Liu as an independent non-executive director due to health reasons, creating a non-compliance issue with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, which require one-third of the board to be independent directors. The company is actively seeking a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy and aims to resolve this issue within the next three months.

