Esports Mogul Launches Share Offering

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Esports Mogul Limited announces an offering of 1,000 shares at $0.02 each to raise $20, mainly for legal compliance to facilitate unrestricted trading of these shares. The prospectus emphasizes the high speculative nature of the shares and advises potential investors to consult professional advisers. It also notes that the company is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations as a publicly listed entity.

