Esports Mogul AGM: Key Votes Ahead

Esports Mogul Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2024, at the Novotel Hotel in Perth, where shareholders will review the annual financial reports and vote on key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election or re-election of directors Jingyuan Liu, Patrick Scallan, and Fadi Diab. Shareholders’ participation is crucial as their votes will influence corporate governance and strategic direction.

