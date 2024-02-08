Esports Entertainment Group Executives Resign Amid Restructure

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is undergoing a restructure, prompting the resignations of three top executives: the CFO, COO, and Chief People Officer, effective April 30, 2024. These departures are part of cost-cutting measures and are not due to any internal disputes. The COO will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, and the company will announce a new Principal Financial Officer in the future.

