ESE Entertainment has finalized the sale of its remaining 30% stake in GameAddik to BPV Games Limited Partnership, culminating in a total enterprise value of $13M. The successful transaction allows ESE to channel non-dilutive capital into its strategic plans for growth, as stated by CEO Konrad Wasiela.

