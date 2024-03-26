ESE Entertainment Boosts Web3 Gaming with Metapro

Ese Entertainment Inc (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment Inc. is ramping up its partnership with Metapro to target a $200 million sales initiative for web3 gaming protocol licenses. This move builds on Metapro’s successful $4 million in sales and marks a significant expansion into the web3 gaming space, supported by ESE’s technology and marketing services. The collaboration aims to strengthen the web3 gaming infrastructure and create a more engaging gaming experience.

