Errawarra Resources Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the securities holdings of Director Thomas Reddicliffe, who acquired 400,000 unlisted options while 300,000 options expired. This shift in holdings, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, reflects potential strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership.

