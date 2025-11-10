Eros International Announces 31st AGM Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Eros International Media Limited ( (IN:EROSMEDIA) ) has shared an update.

Eros International Media Limited announced the publication of a newspaper advertisement regarding its 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 1, 2025. This announcement, published in both English and Marathi newspapers, signifies the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and its commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about significant corporate events.

More about Eros International Media Limited

Eros International Media Limited is a prominent player in the Indian entertainment industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of films. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of cinematic content across various platforms, catering to diverse audiences both domestically and internationally.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 756.8M INR

For an in-depth examination of EROSMEDIA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue