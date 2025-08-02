Ero Copper Corp. Reports Record Q2 2025 Results

Ero Copper Corp. ( (ERO) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ero Copper Corp. presented to its investors.

Ero Copper Corp. is a high-margin, high-growth copper producer with operations in Brazil, focusing on copper and gold mining, and headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company has significant interests in several mining operations, including the Caraíba Operations, Tucumã Operation, and Xavantina Operations.

In its second quarter of 2025, Ero Copper Corp. reported record copper production, driven by the ramp-up at the Tucumã Operation and improved mining rates at the Caraíba Operations. The company also achieved a notable increase in gold production and benefited from higher metal prices, resulting in a net income of $70.5 million.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a consolidated copper production of 15,513 tonnes, with the Caraíba Operations contributing 9,162 tonnes at a C1 cash cost of $2.07 per pound. The Tucumã Operation, having declared commercial production, produced 6,351 tonnes. Gold production reached 7,743 ounces with costs aligning closely to previous quarters. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $113.3 million available.

Ero Copper reaffirmed its full-year guidance for Caraíba and updated forecasts for Tucumã and Xavantina, reflecting the first half’s performance. The company anticipates increased production in the second half of 2025, supported by operational efficiency and technology initiatives.

Looking ahead, Ero Copper Corp. remains focused on optimizing its operations and achieving its strategic goals for 2025. The company is poised to capitalize on its operational improvements and exploration activities, maintaining a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

