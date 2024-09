Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd (HK:1856) has released an update.

Ernest Borel Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in their head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from 27 September 2024. The new location is at Unit J, 12/F, Fu Cheung Centre, Shatin, marking a significant move for the company’s operations within the region.

For further insights into HK:1856 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.