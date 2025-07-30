Ermenegildo Zegna Reports H1 2025 Revenue of €927.7 Million Amid Strategic Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ermenegildo Zegna ( (ZGN) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Ermenegildo Zegna announced its H1 2025 revenues of €927.7 million, reflecting a 3% decrease year-on-year. Despite the decline, the company saw a positive performance in its direct-to-consumer channels, with brands like ZEGNA, Thom Browne, and TOM FORD FASHION showing organic growth. The strategic decision to reduce exposure in the wholesale branded channel led to a notable drop in that segment. The company also highlighted key milestones, such as a fashion show outside Milan and the appointment of Sam Lobban as CEO of Thom Browne, alongside a significant investment from Temasek, indicating confidence in Zegna’s long-term growth potential.

Spark’s Take on ZGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZGN is a Outperform.

Ermenegildo Zegna’s stock score reflects strong financial and earnings call performances, indicating solid growth prospects particularly in North America and strategic initiatives. However, higher leverage and valuation concerns slightly dampen the outlook. Technical indicators show bullish momentum but caution is advised due to nearing overbought levels.

More about Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna is a prominent player in the luxury fashion industry, known for its high-end menswear, accessories, and textiles. The company focuses on direct-to-consumer channels and has a significant presence in the global market, with particular strength in regions like the Americas and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 1,252,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.69B

