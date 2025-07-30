Ermenegildo Zegna Announces Leadership Change at Thom Browne

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ermenegildo Zegna ( (ZGN) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. announced that Rodrigo Bazan will step down as CEO of Thom Browne, effective August 31, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. Sam Lobban, known for his innovative merchandising approach, will take over as CEO on September 2, 2025. Under Bazan’s leadership, Thom Browne’s revenue grew to €315 million in 2024, and the brand expanded to 116 stores globally. His tenure was marked by strategic growth and the defense of the brand’s intellectual property rights. The transition is expected to continue the brand’s growth trajectory, with Lobban’s customer-focused and creative vision anticipated to drive further retail expansion.

More about Ermenegildo Zegna

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group is a global luxury company with a leading position in the high-end menswear business. The Group operates through three complementary brands: ZEGNA, Thom Browne, and TOM FORD FASHION, catering to various segments of the high-end fashion industry. Known for its unique Filiera, the Group integrates Italian textile production with luxury manufacturing capabilities, employing over 7,100 people and achieving €1.95 billion in revenue in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 1,252,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.69B

