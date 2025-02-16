Erika B-Cure Extends Audit Report Examination Amidst Business Deviations

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Erika B-Cure ( (IL:BCUR) ) has shared an announcement.

Erika B-Cure has announced a deviation from its regular business operations due to issues with the completion of its auditor’s report for the financial years 2021 and 2022. The company, along with its auditors from EY, is extending the examination of these reports and held a meeting on February 13, 2025, to discuss the matter further. Although the auditor’s report has been signed as of February 15, 2025, it explicitly does not serve as a confirmation of the company’s business operations or financial stability.

More about Erika B-Cure

YTD Price Performance: 0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 119,193

Current Market Cap: ILS24.79M

